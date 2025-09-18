The autumn dangers in your local park: An expert guide to keeping your dog safe on its walk this season

Yorkshire’s popular dog-walking spots, including Roundhay Park, Golden Acre, Otley Chevin and Hardcastle Crags, are full of beauty as the weather cools and the leaves start to fall. But whilst the scenery might be at its best, the season also brings several hidden hazards for dogs that owners need to be mindful of.

Craig Rice, Director of Paws & Co Group, said: “Autumn is a brilliant time of year for dogs and their owners. There’s plenty to explore and it’s great for dogs mental and physical wellbeing. Whilst we would strongly encourage people to take their dogs on adventures this autumn, it’s also important to be aware of the potential dangers you might come across.

“The main thing to note is that whilst there are many risks, the majority of them are completely preventable with a bit of extra vigilance and just paying an extra bit of attention to your dog as you’re out and about.”

To help support dog owners through the season, Craig shares five key dangers to be cautious of on autumn walks – including conkers, acorns, wild mushrooms, decomposing leaves and stagnant water.

Conkers

Autumn wouldn’t be autumn without conkers crunching underfoot, but for dogs, these shiny brown seeds can be a little too tempting. Whether it’s the scent, the texture or just something new to mouth - curious pups often find them hard to resist.

The problem is, conkers contain a compound called aesculin, which can be toxic if eaten and lead to mild stomach upset, vomiting and diarrhoea. Because of their size and hardness, they also carry a choking or intestinal blockage risk, especially for smaller dogs.

Craig advises: “If your dog is prone to picking things up on walks, conker season can be a challenge. To reduce risk, try to avoid areas where they’ve fallen in large amounts, and keep your dog on a lead if needed. A reliable ‘No’ command is one of the best things you can teach them to keep them safe.”

Acorns

Acorns might be smaller than conkers, but they can cause just as much trouble for dogs that like to hoover up everything in sight. They’re often gobbled up without chewing, which increases the chances of a blockage, particularly in smaller dogs. They also contain tannins, which can irritate the stomach and cause some short-term discomfort. The odd acorn probably won’t do any harm, but repeated snacking or larger quantities can build up and cause problems.

Craig advises: “Some dogs are completely uninterested in them, but others treat acorns like treats. If yours is tempted by a snack on its walks, it’s worth keeping an eye out and speaking to your vet if they get into a few.”

Mushrooms

Mushrooms thrive in damp, shaded areas, making them common along woodland trails, under hedgerows and even in back gardens at this time of year. While many fungi are harmless, others contain potent toxins that can be highly poisonous to dogs. Ingesting the wrong type of mushroom can lead to a wide range of symptoms including drooling, vomiting, abdominal pain, confusion and tremors.

The problem is that toxic and safe varieties often look identical to the untrained eye - making it a real challenge to know which to keep an eye out for. Dogs might not go searching for mushrooms, but a quick sniff and taste is all it takes to cause a reaction.

Craig advises: “We don’t expect owners to know which mushrooms are toxic, and it’s hard to tell, even for experts. That’s why we always advise keeping dogs well away from mushrooms on walks. If they eat one, don’t take a chance, call your vet for support.”

Mouldy Leaves

Who doesn’t love a good crisp colour leaf pile in autumn? For dogs, they’re a sensory wonderland - perfect for sniffing, jumping and rolling around. But once those leaves get damp and start to rot, they can harbour mould and bacteria - which in some dogs may cause gastrointestinal upset or skin irritation.

Leaf piles can also hide other hazards such as sharp sticks, food waste or even mushrooms, so a quick post-walk check is always a good idea.

Craig advises: “If your dog’s a leaf-chaser, don’t panic - it’s sure to bring them and you joy seeing them bound through the leaves. Following this however, it’s smart to wipe them down when you get home just to check for any potential nasties that they might have picked up. It’s a simple habit that helps avoid low-level problems.”

Stagnant Water

Puddles, ponds and ditches might be great fun to splash through, but not all water is created equal. Stagnant water can contain harmful bacteria, parasites or algae, which could lead to infections or more serious health problems - especially if your dog drinks from it.

Of particular concern is blue-green algae, which is dangerous even in small amounts. While not always visible, it tends to bloom in still or warm water and should be avoided entirely.

Craig advises: “As a simple rule of thumb - if the water looks dirty or still, it’s best to keep your dog out. Always bring fresh water with you on walks and encourage your dog to drink from that instead.”

Top tips for dog walkers to stay safe on autumn walks:

Stick to well-maintained paths and avoid dense undergrowth or leaf piles

Keep dogs on a lead when necessary

Carry treats to help redirect attention from tempting objects

Reinforce recall and the ‘No’ command

Wipe down paws and coat after woodland or muddy walks

Bring fresh drinking water to avoid puddle sipping

Know the signs of poisoning such as vomiting, shaking or lethargy and contact your vet straight away if you’re concerned

Autumn walks are some of the best you can enjoy with your dog, and Yorkshire offers plenty of places to do just that. With just a bit of awareness and a few quick checks, you can make sure your autumn adventures stay fun, safe and stress-free. If you’re ever unsure about something your dog has eaten, licked or rolled in - play it safe and speak to your vet for expert advice and guidance.