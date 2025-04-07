The Easter school holidays have arrived , which means for many parents and guardians, it’s time to make some plans for the period to keep the young ones entertained.

But while trips bowling or to theme parks might be on the cards, we’re still in a cost of living crisis, and with Easter eggs going up in price this year, perhaps a little bit of ‘penny pinching’ is in order this year?

That’s why we’ve taken a look across a number of locations in the area to bring to you 32 family-friendly events, all of which either free or set to cost you a small amount, rather than a small fortune.

Be it walking trails filled with hidden Easter treasures, going to the farm to see rabbits and ducklings during the warmer Spring days or meeting prehistoric dinosaurs, here’s our round up of the best family-themed activities to do during the East bank holidays - at an affordable price.

1 . Flying Scotsman at National Railway Museum (5th to 20th April 2025) All aboard for a unique Easter experience! Witness the majestic Flying Scotsman at the National Railway Museum. A fantastic opportunity for train enthusiasts of all ages to see this iconic locomotive up close during the Easter holidays. | Tony Johnson Photo Sales

2 . Medieval Easter at Royal Armouries (5th to 21st April 2025) Step back in time this Easter at the Royal Armouries! Immerse yourselves in a medieval world with themed activities and demonstrations perfect for families. Discover history brought to life in a fun and engaging way throughout the Easter break. | Jonathan Gawthorpe Photo Sales

3 . Dragon Egg Week at Pontefract Castle (12th to 21st April 2025) Calling all adventurers! Embark on a thrilling quest during Dragon Egg Week at Pontefract Castle. Unleash your inner explorer as you search for mythical dragon eggs and enjoy castle fun throughout the Easter holidays. | Provided Photo Sales