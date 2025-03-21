Coronation Street is not on as usual this Friday night 🧼

Coronation Street is not on as usual tonight.

ITV has changed up its soap schedule again this week.

But when will it be on TV next?

Coronation Street fans have been reminded that the soap will not be on ITV tonight. It has been moved around because of live sports once again.

Unaware viewers who switch over expecting to find out what happens next in Weatherfield are in for a nasty surprise. Corrie will not be back on TV until next week.

ITV is broadcasting a football match instead this evening. Here’s all you need to know:

Why is Coronation Street not on Friday night?

The soap usually helps to usher in the weekend with an hour-long episode on a Friday evening - at least until 2026. ITV will instead be broadcasting England’s world cup qualifier.

Coverage will start at 7pm and run through until 10pm - and will be followed by the nightly news. It means that both Coronation Street and Emmerdale have been bumped from the schedule.

When is Coronation Street next on TV?

Soap fans will be facing an extra long wait for the next episode of Corrie. Audiences will not be taken back to Weatherfield until Tuesday (March 25) evening - again because of football.

Coronation Street will return with an hour-long episode. The preview, via Radio Times, reads: “Tracy lures Carla to Number One where Rob is waiting, and Todd sets his sights on Theo the scaffolder. Sean uses Daniel to smuggle contraband, Debbie accuses Mick of stealing her purse, and Jenny anticipates a large influx of cash.”