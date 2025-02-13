The third candidate has been fired on The Apprentice 📺

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lord Sugar has sent yet another candidate packing.

Third firing came after a classic negotiation challenge.

Teams were dispatched to Warwickshire to hunt down nine items.

Warning contains spoilers for The Apprentice episode three

Lord Alan Sugar surprised his candidates with a visit to their home - before sending another person packing. It brought back one of the show’s signature challenges with entertaining effect.

Over its 20 years on the BBC, The Apprentice has developed quite the routine and fans know that certain tasks will inevitably crop up. And the item hunt is one that shows up year after year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But who was left negotiating a cab ride home - and which candidates were in the boardroom. Recap episode three of The Apprentice on the BBC.

Who was fired on The Apprentice in week three?

Spoilers for The Apprentice in 2025 to follow. Don’t read further if you haven’t watched episode three.

The Apprentice: Baroness Karren Brady, Lord Alan Sugar, Tim Campbell: Picture: Naked, Ray Burmiston

The first two weeks had seen Emma Rothwell fired after the Austrian task, while Aoibheann Walsh was sent home after the music challenge last week. Lord Sugar sent a third candidate home in the latest episode which aired today (February 13).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Carlo Brancati became the third person to be fired on The Apprentice in 2025. With his “disruptive” nature causing trouble, being cited.

Who was in the final boardroom this episode?

The losing team - I am not sure if I’ve missed it but they don’t seem to have come up with names yet, beyond being dubbed ‘forest’ and ‘ice’ in the first challenge - was the one project managed by Max.

In the end it came down to missed items and fines - with the late arrival of the sub-team proving to be very costly indeed. Max decided to bring Carlo, of course, and the decision to go for a make-shift boat hook became a major talking point with Liam being brought back as well.

But Liam’s gumption to attempt to make a boat hook, saved him. While Max managed to avoid the firing, due to Carlo’s ‘disruptive’ nature leading to him being fired.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What was the challenge in week three?

It was one of Lord Sugar’s favourite challenges - a sourcing and negotiating task. With the candidates being dispatched to Stratford-upon-Avon and Warwickshire.

Before being packed off to the countryside (or at least more leafy than central London), the teams attempted to come up with a strategy. Because the show has wisely has - as technology has progressed - kept the candidates from simply Googling the items, meaning they bumble around trying to figure out what the items are to commercial effect.

The project managers were picked as well, with Max being selected over Carlo and Dean becoming the PM of the other team.

There were plenty of hilarious attempts at negotiating - from Nadia offering £1.50 for a fleece after being quoted £20 for it. Safe to say, they ended up paying far more than £1.50.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Carlo continued to have a rather rough time of it, clashing once again with his teammates - after being shot down in his bid to be PM. As a fellow Teessider, I can’t help but feel for him, it does not appear like (from what we are being shown) that he is enjoying his time in competition thus far.

A bid to save on a few quid on their haul of rhubarb left Mia’s team potentially at risk, because they had more than the 15kg required after picking it themselves. Could this come back to haunt them?

Having seemingly lost track of a venue where they planned to get their hands on a pocket watch, Carlo then had a bit of a rough time negotiating for a peacock quill - irritating the shop owner over his initial offers. It was the kind of moment that you watch from between your fingers.

Best streaming deals for you right now Get your favourite shows for less with these hand-picked offers. (Contains affiliate links) Now TV: Access to Sky's award winning shows such as Lockerbie and Brassic. Currently £6.99 a month (was £9.99). Get the deal here. Disney+: £4.99 a month gets you access to Only Murders in the Building, Welcome to Wrexham and the whole of the Marvel and Star Wars universes. Click here. Amazon Prime Video: Clarkson's Farm, Day of the Jackal and Dune: Prophecy are all on Prime. 30-day free trial, then £8.99 a month. Click here. Apple TV: The home of Slow Horses and a growing roster of quality shows including Silo, Severance and Bad Sisters. Seven days free, then £8.99 a month. Click here.

There was the customary last minute dash as the candidates rushed around trying to get items from the list and arrive at the finishing location in Warwick on time. At least according to the editing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But it did seem that Max’s sub-team arrived late, thus risking a fine in the boardroom later in the episode.

What did you think of Lord Sugar’s decision this week - did the right candidate get fired? Let me know your thoughts by email: [email protected].