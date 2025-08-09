Annika is back but who is in the cast with Nicola Walker? 📺👀

Annika’s second season has finally come to the BBC.

Nicola Walker is back as the titular character.

But who else is in the cast of the crime series?

Annika and MHU will be investigating the death of a recently released prisoner in the latest episode of the popular crime drama. The team are heading to Edinburgh for the next instalment of the thriller.

Arriving on the BBC two years after the first season, the show first aired on Alibi. The latest episodes will be broadcast weekly on Saturday nights including today (August 9).

Based on the Radio 4 series Annika Stranded, the show features Nicola Walker and plenty of other familiar faces. But who else is in the cast?

What time is Annika on TV?

Just like the first season, the show originally aired on Alibi before coming to the BBC a couple of years later. The second series was broadcast on the channel in August 2023, but terrestrial TV viewers can finally see the newest episodes.

Annika season two continues on BBC One today (August 9). It is set to start at 9.10pm and the episode will last for approximately 50 minutes.

What to expect from Annika tonight?

The preview for the second episode of season two, via Radio Times , reads: “The MHU are sent to Edinburgh to investigate the death of a recently released prisoner whose body is pulled out of the Forth River, imprisoned in a dog cage.”

It is the second of six episodes, which is the same length as season one. Annika was filmed in and around Glasgow as well as in other parts of Scotland.

Who is in the cast of Annika?

Nicola Walker as DI Annika Strandhed

Jamie Sives as DS Michael McAndrews

Katie Leung as DC Blair Ferguson

Ukweli Roach as DS Tyrone Clarke

Varada Sethu as DS Harper Weston (series 2)

Kate Dickie as DCI Diane Oban

Silvie Furneaux as Morgan

Paul McGann as Jake Strathearn

The show also features plenty of guest stars because of its case of the week style format. So keep your eyes peeled for any surprise appearances.

Nicola Walker, who you may recognise from the first four seasons of Unforgotten, voiced the character in the original radio version. She has returned to play the character in the TV version as well.

In the BBC Radio 4 version the action was set in Oslo, but it has been moved to Glasgow.

Who is new for series 2?

Doctor Who star Varada Sethu is the new face in the main cast of Annika for season two. She plays DS Harper Weston and joins after DS Tyrone Clarke leaves the team.

Varada Sethu was most recently on screen as Belinda Chandra in Doctor Who - the companion to Ncuti Gatwa’s 15th Doctor. She had previously appeared in the episode Boom in 2024.

She also played Detective Sergeant Mishal Ali in Hard Sun. Varada also had a role as Cinta Kaz in Disney+’s Andor.

