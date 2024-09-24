Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Inside Out 2 is the long-awaited sequel to Pixar’s hit 2015 film.

It was released in cinemas in June - and became a huge box office success.

Fans waiting to watch the film at home will finally have their prayers answered.

Disney has finally confirmed the date that hit Pixar blockbuster Inside Out 2 will arrive on its streaming services. The movie dominated the box office over the summer, but if you were unable to catch it in cinemas or your kids just want to watch it over and over again you may have eagerly been awaiting its home release.

The sequel to 2015’s Inside Out takes viewers back into the mind of Riley as Joy, Sadness, Anger, Fear, and Disgust are rocked by the sudden emergence of new emotions. Months after its release on the big screen, the film will hit Disney Plus this week.

It is one of the most hotly anticipated streaming releases of this month (and possibly even the year). But when is the exact date it is available on Disney Plus and what time will it be available? Here’s all you need to know:

When is Inside Out 2 released on Disney Plus?

Inside Out 2 releases on Disney Plus on 25 September. Picture: Disney/ Pixar | Disney/ Pixar

The House of Mouse had been keeping a lid on when the animated hit would arrive on its streaming service throughout the summer. However a date has finally been confirmed - and it is sooner than you might expect.

Inside Out 2 will be available on Disney Plus from Wednesday, 25 September. Inside Out (the 2015 film) is already on the streaming service.

What time will Inside Out 2 be available to stream?

An exact time that the film will drop on Disney Plus has not been publicly confirmed by the entertainment giant. The app just says available 25 September.

However Disney Plus (at least for new episodes of streaming services) tends to update at 8am. So it may be worth checking later on the morning of 25 September to see if the film is available.

What is Inside Out 2 about?

The blurb on Disney Plus’ website reads: “Disney and Pixar’s “Inside Out 2” returns to the mind of newly minted teenager Riley, just as headquarters is undergoing a sudden demolition to make room for something entirely unexpected: new Emotions! Joy, Sadness, Anger, Fear, and Disgust, who’ve long been running a successful operation by all accounts, aren’t sure how to feel when Anxiety, Ennui, Embarrassment, and Envy show up.”

How long is Inside Out 2 - and what is the age rating?

The film has a run time of 1 hour 42 minutes according to Disney Plus, making it ever so slightly longer than the original film. However, that does also include credits.

Inside Out 2 is rated for ages 6+, according to the streaming service. The BBFC gave it a U rating for the film’s release in cinemas in the UK earlier this year warning that it featured: very mild threat, language, upsetting scenes, violence, rude humour.

Is the Inside Out short film on Disney Plus?

If your kids just can’t get enough of the world of Riley and her emotions, there is a short film spin-off from 2015 (the same year as the original film) called Riley's First Date? It is 9 minutes long and it follows Riley's parents and their emotions, suspecting that Riley is going out on a date with a boy named Jordan.

How much does Disney Plus cost?

The streaming service (like most of the other major ones now) offers a range of tiers and packages for those thinking of subscribing. Disney Plus has an offer on the ad-support subscription currently - costing £1.99 per month for the first three months - but this ends on Friday, 27 September.

The standard package costs £7.99 per month - and does not feature adverts. While those who want to enjoy Disney Plus in 4K the premium tier will set you back £10.99 per month.

Are you planning on watching Inside Out 2 when it arrives on Disney Plus? Let us know by emailing our tech writer: [email protected] .