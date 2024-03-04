The Lincoln Handicap meeting on Saturday, March 23, promises world-class racing and a fantastic raceday atmosphere.

Advance grandstand tickets are available for just £25 per person – this great-value ticket gives access to public bars, eateries and betting outlets along with super views of not only all the racing action but the parade ring and pre-parade ring too. And as children under 17 go free the Grand Opening Lincoln Saturday makes a fantastic family day out.

And they’re off

The Lincoln Handicap is a highlight of the racecard and always attracts a competitive field. It is usually the very first of the British flat racing on turf season and horses and jockeys compete over a 1 mile course.

You can be soaking up the atmosphere of this world-class race event and cheering on your favourite, whilst enjoying plenty of options for food and drink in the bars and food outlets.

The Lincoln – or Lincoln Handicap – started its life at Lincoln, as the name suggests, but has run at Doncaster since 1965. Its history goes all the way back to 1849 and has variously been known as the Lincolnshire Handicap and the Lincoln Spring Handicap before becoming the Lincoln Handicap.

Roll up, roll up

Whilst the race is a spectacle in itself, there’s lots more on offer on the day. Doncaster Racecourse promises circus-style entertainment throughout the day. It will come alive with stilt-walkers, jugglers and more. Ringmaster Ryan will greet racegoers on arrival and there will be photo opportunities in the Exhibition Hall Big Top, so with all that and live racing on the track itself Lincoln Saturday is shaping up to be the ‘Greatest Show’!

Take your seats

There are lots of options for raceday packages available to purchase in advance. As well as the £25 grandstand tickets, there is the Country Enclosure advance ticket for £35 which includes access to the Champagne Lawns and the best views of the racing.

Dress to impress with a Premier Advance admission. Tickets costs £72.50 and are strictly limited to ensure the best service and experience. The Premier Enclosure is on the third floor of the main stand and promises a great raceday atmosphere and views of the track from the glass-fronted Premiere Suite. There is a strict dress code with no jeans or sportswear.

And there is a whole range of race day tickets teamed with food and drink options – from welcome beers, to Pizza and Poretti deals to a fine-dining three-course dinner package where your table will be yours to enjoy for the day.

The family enclosure tickets cost just £10. And don’t forget children 17 and under go free to the races when accompanied by an adult (some exclusions apply for Festival fixtures and Live After Racing events). Children do not require a ticket in advance and a free ticket will be issued on the day. Concessions discounts are only available on the day.

All booking fees have been removed for racedays and events throughout 2024, so the price you see is the price you will pay at the checkout.

If you are organising a group day out, make big savings by booking in advance online; it’s an easy way to make it a good value weekend day out.

Big top – big fun!

The following day – Sunday, March 24, is Doncaster Racecourse’s Lincoln Family Fun Day – a perfect child-friendly day out with the kids. Ringmaster Ryan will be back with lots of big top entertainment to keep the little ones busy including a circus workshop, kids disco, Punch and Judy shows as well as juggling, stilt walking and magicians.

There are fantastic food and drink bundles on offer from £25.

Buy tickets now

To buy tickets for the Lincoln Saturday, or for more information visit the website here and click here for the Family Fun Day on Sunday