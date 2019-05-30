UK’s biggest retro gaming market with Gameboy to Playstation returns to Doncaster

Following a record attendance in March, an air of nostalgia is set to once again sweep through Doncaster in June (Saturday 29) when the UK’s biggest retro video game market makes a welcome return to the town.

With everything from classic game memorabilia to current releases, in a hall filled with traders, ‘The Video Game Market’ will welcome gamers of all generations to Doncaster Dome on Saturday June 29.

Andy Brown from Replay Events, who run the Video Game Market, said: “We were completely overwhelmed by the amount of people who visited The Video Game Market at Doncaster Dome in March. It was our biggest event in Doncaster to date.

“The popularity of video games continues to go from strength to strength and it was great to hear that people travelled from far and wider to Doncaster for the event.

“We’re really excited to be hosting this event once again in Doncaster and can’t wait to unveil this treasure chest of classic games for passionate gamers and collectors.”

READ MORE: Here are ten of the best events happening in Doncaster this week

From Gameboy to Playstation, a vast selection of consoles from decades gone by will be on offer, alongside thousands of rare must-have titles for home gamers who love to play into the early hours.

Collectors will be in their element and can hunt for bargains from exhibitors showcasing computers, handhelds, artwork, apparel, import games, arcade machines and much more.

The Video Game Market is the biggest and longest running gaming market in the UK.

Entry for adults costs £2 on the door. Doors open at 12pm on Saturday 29 June. Free entry for under 16s. A limited number of early entry tickets are available to pre-book for £4 and will enable visitors to enter the event early at 11am.

For more information or to book tickets, visit: www.thevideogamemarket.co.uk