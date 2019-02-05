UK’s biggest retro gaming market heads to Doncaster

Doncaster set to play host to UK’s biggest retro gaming market

An air of nostalgia is set to sweep through Doncaster in March when the UK’s biggest retro video game market comes to town. Gamers of all generations can take a trip down memory lane with their controllers and immerse themselves in classic game memorabilia and current releases from a plethora of traders at ‘The Video Game Market’ which will take place at Doncaster Dome on Sunday March 3. Andy Brown from Replay Events, who run the Video Game Market, said: “For many people, retro gaming conjures up memories of fun gaming nights with friends on a sofa, and we love to bring that nostalgia back to people with classic games for passionate gamers and collectors. We’re really excited to be hosting this event in Doncaster and can’t wait to unveil this treasure chest of gaming gold to the public.” From Gameboy to Playstation, a vast selection of consoles from decades gone by will be on offer, alongside thousands of rare must-have titles for home gamers who love to play into the early hours. Collectors will be in their element and can hunt for bargains from exhibitors showcasing computers, handhelds, artwork, apparel, import games, arcade machines and much more. The long list of specialist vendors includes Sore Thumb Retro Games, Console Passion, Retro Plushy Games, Retro Collect, dead Pan Robot, Retro Modzz, Get Gaming and Retro Electro. The Video Game Market is the biggest and longest running gaming market in the UK. Entry for adults costs £2 on the door. Doors open at 12pm on Sunday March 3. Free entry for under 16s. A limited number of early entry tickets are available to pre-book for £4 and will enable visitors to enter the event early at 11am.

Visit www.thevideo gamemarket.co.uk for more information on the event or to book tickets to the March gaming market.