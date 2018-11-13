Star of Yorkshire TV soap Emmerdale is set to return

She’s back!

Lisa Riley will return to Emmerdale as Mandy Dingle for the first time in 17 years.

Mandy Dingle

She will star in a self-contained storyline in the ITV soap in the New Year.

Barmaid Mandy was known for being at the centre of drama in the village and will no doubt cause even more upon her return, especially when coming into contact with ex-husband Paddy, who is now in a happy relationship with Chas.

Riley, aged 42, said: “I could not be happier to be returning in the new year to Emmerdale. It’s something I never thought would happen after 17 years and I am so interested to see what trouble Mandy is capable of causing.]

“But mostly being back with all my old friends, it’s like I’ve never been away.”

Riley played Mandy in Emmerdale from 1995 until 2001 and has also appeared in Fat Friends, Waterloo Road and Three Girls.

She is now regularly seen as a panellist on Loose Women, and has also recently shed 12 stone in weight.

Emmerdale producer Kate Brooks said: “Iconic Mandy Dingle returns to the village carrying a secret that turns lives upside down. “She’s a character bursting with fun who certainly ruffles a few feathers during her short stint back in the village, and she clearly hasn’t lost any of the joie de vivre that made Mandy so popular and enjoyable to watch. We’re delighted to welcome Lisa back to Emmerdale.”

