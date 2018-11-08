Mums and daughters are needed for a new show from Naked Television

UK-based TV production company Naked Television, run by multi-award winning producer Simon Andreae, creator of Discovery's Naked and Afraid and most recently Indian Summer School for Channel 4 and popular makeunder series 100% Hotter for Five, is looking for mums and daughters for a new show.

Casting Executive Shelley Rai said: “We’re hoping to reach out to mums who look impressively young with daughters (aged 17-23) to take part in a fun new series that navigates parenthood in generation Z.

“In this series we'll see mums and daughters go on an undercover mission to unpick age old differences together. “

For information about how to take part email casting@nkdtv.com or text/whatsapp 07395 600 639.