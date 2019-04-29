Toploader to play at new music festival

Tickets have gone on sale for a Summer music festival featuring Toploader at Normanby Hall Country Park.

The event will take place on July 19 and 20, with multi-million selling band Toploader topping the bill in the stunning grounds.

Known for their global hit ‘Dancing in the Moonlight’, one of the biggest songs of recent times, their debut album, 'Onka's Big Moka,' sold over one million copies and remained in the Top 5 of the UK album chart for over six months, earning them 4 Brit Award nominations. With a reputation as a genuine crowd-pleasing live band, Toploader have backed the likes of Robbie Williams, Noel Gallagher and Bon Jovi.

An organiser said: “Joining Toploader on July 20 at the award-winning venue are local favourites Scrapyard Dogs, ChrisCooperBand, the melodic folk-rock of Ramble Gamble and Brit-Pop loving Dirty Pitchers.

“On July 19 the stage will be buzzing to the sound of artists paying tribute to some of the biggest names in pop. Headlining are Little Fix, who power through all of girl band sensation Little Mixes biggest hits in a high energy show.”

Also appearing is Dan Hadfield, the ultimate tribute to Take That star, Gary Barlow. Having acted as a lookalike on television, Dan has had great acclaim from Gary himself, who has said “He’s better than me!” Sharing the stage is Tom Whitehead, performing the songs of Ed Sheeran, and a feel good Greatest Showman tribute.

As well as music, visitors will be able to enjoy a range of food and drink and entertainment.Tickets are available from https://normanbycountrypark.eventbrite.co.uk

Tickets prices start from £10 to £25.