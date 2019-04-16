Tickets on sale for Team Verrico charity ball

Glamour, swing and bubbles await guests at a glitzy charity ball that raises cash to support people affected by cancer and their families.

Tickets are now on sale for the Team Verrico’s Annual Ball that will take place on June 15 at The Baths Hall, Scunthorpe.

The event is a chance for people to let their hair down and to celebrate the charity’s achievements over the last year and look forward to the year ahead.

Tickets include three course meal with wine, drinks reception, live entertainment and invitation to participate in live auction and raffle.

Team Verrico hosts the annual ball every year and this year’s event is shaping up to be one of the best yet.

Team Verrico was founded in 2013 by Paul Verrico, after he lost his wife Anna to triple negative breast cancer, at the age of 36. Since then the charity has raised hundreds of thousands of pounds and impacted the lives of many people with cancer and their families.

The charity raises money to support research into new treatments and ways of diagnosing responses to treatment of cancer, especially triple negative breast cancer, as well as supporting research into the challenges faced by long term survivors of the disease as a result of the physical and psychological consequences of the diagnosis and treatments.

The charity also works tirelessly o promote and protect the physical and mental health of sufferers and their families through the provision of financial assistance, support and practical advice.

Guest can arrive at the event from 6.30pm for a 7pm start.

The dress code is black tie.

Tickets are £42

Anyone who books a full table (Tables of eight and ten people are available) before the end of April gets free bottle of bubbly.

Volunteers at Team Verrico are also appealing for runners keen to raise cash for charity to get in touch as two places have become available for the Royal Parks Half Marathon. Anyone interested in taking part in the event should visit www.teamverrico.org to find details of how to get in touch.