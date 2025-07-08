Young traders to host market outside Doncaster's historic Corn Exchange
The Market Square outside the Grade II listed building will be hosting the monthly Young Traders Market from 9am to 4pm.
The event is also part of a contest to find Britain’s best young traders.
A spokesperson for Doncaster Market said: “This time, it’s our local heat, where young traders who have signed up to compete for the NMTF’s Young Trader of the Year will have the chance to progress to the Regional Final at Barnsley Markets.
“Come along and support incredible young entrepreneurs.
“If you are aged 16-30 and have your own small business, then why not join us at our monthly Young Traders Markets.
“This event is completely free to attend and you will be provided with free insurance and a free display table.”
Anyone interested in taking part can sign up HERE
