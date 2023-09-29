Yorkshire Wildlife Park winter illuminations: Tickets on sale as show returns to Doncaster
The “unmissable” Winter Illuminations are back at the city’s Yorkshire Wildlife Park – with bosses promising another amazing light show.
The 2,400m long light and lantern trail around the 175-acre park will be bigger and better than ever before featuring new themed installations Space Odyssey and the Spirit of Christmas.
The festival, which is the biggest in Yorkshire, will run on selected dates until January 14.
And visitors will be able to keep warm with hot food and drinks.
Preparations are also in full swing for the annual indoor Christmas Fair at the park.
Dozens of stalls selling crafts and Christmas gifts as well as food and drink will this year be hosted undercover in a marquee as the Hive is transformed into a Winter Wonderland.
There will also be 35 wooden chalets at the fair, which will run on the first three weekends of December from 12pm to 830pm.
CEO John Minion said: “We are going to ensure the end of 2023 is going to be a fun packed one.
“There is so much to be enjoyed on the weekends in the run up to Christmas with live entertainers, music, food, and the chance to snap up Christmas presents.
“Both the Winter Illuminations and the Christmas Fair will be bigger and better than ever before. Everyone is in for a real treat!”
Early bookers who want to stay at the Hex Wildlife Hotel, which is situated just a few steps from the park entrance and enjoy the Winter Illuminations and entry to YWP can get a huge 45 per cent off the package - plus free breakfast. Offer is subject to availability.
Yorkshire Wildlife Park, which puts conservation at the heart of all its activities, offers visitors a mesmerising walk-through experience coming almost face to face with some of the world’s beautiful and at-risk species, including Amur Leopards and Tigers, the world’s largest group of Polar Bears and Sealions.
For full details of all the events and how to book the Hex Wildlife Hotel visit YWP site for events and Hex Hotel for Hotel package: https://www.yorkshirewildlifepark.com/