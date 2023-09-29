Yorkshire Wildlife Park winter illuminations: Tickets on sale as show returns to Doncaster

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The “unmissable” Winter Illuminations are back at the city’s Yorkshire Wildlife Park – with bosses promising another amazing light show.

The 2,400m long light and lantern trail around the 175-acre park will be bigger and better than ever before featuring new themed installations Space Odyssey and the Spirit of Christmas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The festival, which is the biggest in Yorkshire, will run on selected dates until January 14.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The winter illuminations are back at Yorkshire Wildlife Park.

Most Popular

And visitors will be able to keep warm with hot food and drinks.

Preparations are also in full swing for the annual indoor Christmas Fair at the park.

Dozens of stalls selling crafts and Christmas gifts as well as food and drink will this year be hosted undercover in a marquee as the Hive is transformed into a Winter Wonderland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There will also be 35 wooden chalets at the fair, which will run on the first three weekends of December from 12pm to 830pm.

CEO John Minion said: “We are going to ensure the end of 2023 is going to be a fun packed one.

“There is so much to be enjoyed on the weekends in the run up to Christmas with live entertainers, music, food, and the chance to snap up Christmas presents.

“Both the Winter Illuminations and the Christmas Fair will be bigger and better than ever before. Everyone is in for a real treat!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Early bookers who want to stay at the Hex Wildlife Hotel, which is situated just a few steps from the park entrance and enjoy the Winter Illuminations and entry to YWP can get a huge 45 per cent off the package - plus free breakfast. Offer is subject to availability.

Yorkshire Wildlife Park, which puts conservation at the heart of all its activities, offers visitors a mesmerising walk-through experience coming almost face to face with some of the world’s beautiful and at-risk species, including Amur Leopards and Tigers, the world’s largest group of Polar Bears and Sealions.