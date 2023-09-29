News you can trust since 1925
BREAKING
Officers find body in search for missing schoolgirl
Two teenagers killed and one seriously injured in horror crash
Gravy train: £280 million spent on HS2 consultants in years
School bus carrying pupils overturns motorway with casualties confirmed
Sunak's government will oversee highest tax rises on record
17-year-old boy charged with murder of teenager in Croydon

Yorkshire Wildlife Park winter illuminations: Tickets on sale as show returns to Doncaster

Tickets for a spectacular winter wonderland event as it returns to Doncaster have gone on sale.
By Darren Burke
Published 29th Sep 2023, 15:29 BST- 2 min read
Updated 29th Sep 2023, 15:29 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The “unmissable” Winter Illuminations are back at the city’s Yorkshire Wildlife Park – with bosses promising another amazing light show.

The 2,400m long light and lantern trail around the 175-acre park will be bigger and better than ever before featuring new themed installations Space Odyssey and the Spirit of Christmas.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The festival, which is the biggest in Yorkshire, will run on selected dates until January 14.

The winter illuminations are back at Yorkshire Wildlife Park.The winter illuminations are back at Yorkshire Wildlife Park.
The winter illuminations are back at Yorkshire Wildlife Park.
Most Popular

    And visitors will be able to keep warm with hot food and drinks.

    Preparations are also in full swing for the annual indoor Christmas Fair at the park.

    Dozens of stalls selling crafts and Christmas gifts as well as food and drink will this year be hosted undercover in a marquee as the Hive is transformed into a Winter Wonderland.

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    There will also be 35 wooden chalets at the fair, which will run on the first three weekends of December from 12pm to 830pm.

    CEO John Minion said: “We are going to ensure the end of 2023 is going to be a fun packed one.

    “There is so much to be enjoyed on the weekends in the run up to Christmas with live entertainers, music, food, and the chance to snap up Christmas presents.

    “Both the Winter Illuminations and the Christmas Fair will be bigger and better than ever before. Everyone is in for a real treat!”

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    Early bookers who want to stay at the Hex Wildlife Hotel, which is situated just a few steps from the park entrance and enjoy the Winter Illuminations and entry to YWP can get a huge 45 per cent off the package - plus free breakfast. Offer is subject to availability.

    Yorkshire Wildlife Park, which puts conservation at the heart of all its activities, offers visitors a mesmerising walk-through experience coming almost face to face with some of the world’s beautiful and at-risk species, including Amur Leopards and Tigers, the world’s largest group of Polar Bears and Sealions.

    For full details of all the events and how to book the Hex Wildlife Hotel visit YWP site for events and Hex Hotel for Hotel package: https://www.yorkshirewildlifepark.com/

    Related topics:Yorkshire Wildlife ParkTicketsDoncaster