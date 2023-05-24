Yorkshire Wildlife Park: New walkthrough enclosure for endangered monkeys opens

Several endangered species have arrived at the Amazonas walkthrough reserve and the immersive habitat features rare species from South America including newly arrived Golden Lion Tamarins and Silvery Marmosets.

Visitors will be transported to South America in an interactive experience as they walk amongst unusual species such as Capybaras, Agoutis and Patagonian Maras as well as the primate residents of Amazonas and find out the story of the work to save the rainforest and amazing animals such as the Golden Lion Tamarin.

Greg Clifton, Section Manager for Primates of the park at Auckley, said: “We are so excited to be opening Amazonas. It is a habitat with a real story so that visitors can see these fascinating species and learn why it is so important to protect them.”

A new walkthrough enclosure has opened at Doncaster's Yorkshire Wildlife Park.

“The walk through is completely immersive and visitors will really feel as if they are inside the world of the animals. We are delighted to welcome two new species of primate to the Park – the Golden Lion Tamarin and the Silvery Marmoset and there are more new arrivals on the horizon.

"I have had the privilege to work with some of these species in the wild so for YWP to be involved with the conservation efforts is significant for all of us but it is extremely special for me personally.”

The Golden Lion Tamarins are a striking critically endangered species of small primates with a reddish coat and an impressive swept back mane. Son Demonio and Mother Rosa arrived just last Friday and are settling well into their new home.

The mythical conservation reserve Dourado which features in Amazonas is named after the Golden Lion Tamarin mico-leão-dourado in portuguese, the native language of the coastal Atlantic Forest in Brazil where it is found.

In the wild their numbers plummeted to 200 but intensive conservation efforts and a captive breeding programme that reintroduced 146 zoo-born animals to the wild to support the population and help turn a corner for this charismatic species.

They are still in danger but the numbers have recovered to a 2,500 strong population in the wild and their story features in the interactive panels at Amazonas that reveal fascinating information about tropical rainforests and how they are home to 50% of the world’s land-dwelling plants and animals.

The Amazon is home to 10% of known species on Earth, 400 billion trees and is home to more than two million indigenous people.

There are also new Silvery Marmosets, which are native to Brazil. Male Murphy, 2, and Female Goldie, 8, are tiny primates that have silver-grey fur, dark tails and naked ears. They gather in small family groups but their numbers are under threat because of habitat loss.

Population numbers of Patagonian Maras are also dwindling as the hare-like species is widely hunted in the Amazon.