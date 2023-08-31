Yorkshire Wildlife Park: Doncaster zoo named among county's greatest attractions
The Branton-based park was ranked in the top ten of places to visit in Yorkshire – beating the likes of York Castle Museum, Yorkshire Sculpture Park and Castle Howard.
The new study by holiday cottage company Wheelwrights York ranked Yorkshire's attractions to reveal the most popular based on Google and Trip Advisor reviews.
York's National Railway Museum took the top spot, with Fountains Abbey in Ripon coming in a close second.
Wakefield, Leeds, Doncaster, Bradford and Hull all boast an attraction in the top 20 with Yorkshire Wildlife Park ranked eighth.
Each attraction was ranked on the percentage of 5* TripAdvisor reviews, the number of TripAdvisor reviews, the number of reviews on Google Reviews and the average Google Reviews rating.
The Top 20 Most Popular Attractions in Yorkshire
1 National Railway Museum, York – score 180 (out of 200)
2 Fountains Abbey, Ripon – 176
3 York Minster,York – 171
4 National Trust - Brimham Rocks, Ripon – 161
5 Royal Armouries Museum, Leeds – 157
7 National Coal Mining Museum, Wakefield – 152
7 Roundhay Park, Leeds – 152
8 Yorkshire Wildlife Park, Doncaster – 150
9 York Castle Museum,York – 140
10 York Dungeon, York – 133
11 Botanical Gardens, Sheffield – 127
12 Yorkshire Sculpture Park, Wakefield – 127
13 Yorkshire Air Museum and Aillied Forces Memorial, York – 124
14 Alhambra Theatre, Bradford – 123
15 Castle Howard, York – 122
16 Streetlife Museum, Kingston upon Hull – 122
17 Museum Gardens, York – 117
18 The Deep, Kingston upon Hull – 112
19 York Chocolate Factory, York – 112
20 East Park, Kingston upon Hull – 110
Taking the top spot for the most popular attraction in Yorkshire is the National Railway Museum in York, with a popularity score of 180 out of 200. Home to beautiful collections and famous trains including the world’s fastest steam locomotive, the museum is great for all ages. It’s open seven days a week, with free entry.
With its 24,571 Google Reviews reviews having an average rating of 4.7 out of 5, and 73% of TripAdvisor reviews giving the museum five stars, it’s clear that this attraction offers a high-quality experience to all.
Fountains Abbey, Ripon
For lovers of Yorkshire’s renowned history and heritage, few attractions offer as rich an experience as Fountains Abbey. A World Heritage site, it scored 176 out of 200, with thousands of positive reviews praising its breath-taking beauty. 80% of reviews on TripAdvisor rated the attraction as five stars, with Google Reviews giving an average review rating of 4.83.
York Minister, York
Coming third in the study with a score of 171 out of 200 is York Minister, one of the jewels in Yorkshire’s crown. 69% of TripAdvisor reviewers gave it five stars, with its collection of over 17,500 reviews on Google Reviews having an average rating of 4.7.
The world-renowned 7th century cathedral is an architectural masterpiece, and true feast for the eyes.
