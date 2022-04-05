Yorkshire Wildlife Park: Doncaster tourist attraction to become Peter Pan's Neverland

J M Barrie’s classic tale will be brought to life from April 9-11, when the park will come alive with characters from the book.

They will be performing and entertaining guests - while a life-size pirate ship will be one of the focal points for the fun weekend.

The Peter Pan extravaganza features live performances, acrobats, pop-up games, face painting and craft activities as well as the chance to get up close to some of the world’s rarest and most endangered animals.

Peter Pan characters will be taking over Yorkshire WIldlife Park this weekend.

“It’s a great day out for the family. We have the amazing Peter Pan performances will be absolutely brilliant,” said John Minion CEO of the park, at Branton, near Doncaster.

“We've got lots of fun activities for all the family and even a mock up set of London landmarks as well as the pirate ship.

“We’re so happy to be hosting these events once again after the pandemic and it feels like we’re finally getting back to normal. The three day long Peter Pan event is a perfect to have some family fun and to see the animals including our new camel babies."

The cast of Peter Pan will be performing shows during the day in the amphitheatre telling the story of the magic of Neverland and his brushes with arch enemy Captain Hook and Tick-Tock the crocodile.

The Peter Pan event is included in the admission price to Yorkshire Wildlife Park, which is home to more than 70 different species including polar bears, giraffes and lions. YWP is supporting Great Ormond Street Hospital during the Peter Pan event and will be donating £1 from every full price admission ticket to the Great Ormond Street Hospital Children’s Charity (Registered charity no. 1160024) which was gifted the rights to Peter Pan in 1929 by its author JM Barrie.

From Saturday 9 through to Monday 18 April guests will also have the opportunity to book for special character breakfasts with Vinnie the Velociraptor, Victor the Polar bear and their friends at Evolution, one of the UK’s only immersive restaurants.

Children can enjoy an Adventure Breakfast while listening to a spell-binding story from Victor and meet the characters and the crew of The Beagle during an inspiring immersive experience.

The adventure breakfasts which run from April 9 to 19, is an ideal Easter treat with bags of fun and inspiration for ‘little explorers’ who will also get a free gift.

Easter holiday guests will also be able for the first time to combine their visit to the park with a luxury overnight stay at the brand-new Hex Hotel which opens on April 6.

The Hex Hotel is only metres from the entrance into the Wildlife Park. The Hex offers a full range of rooms including suites and family rooms which include complimentary WIFI. Breakfast can be enjoyed in the Wild Cafe Bistro.