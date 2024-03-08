Wonkey Donkey Visitors Centre spring craft fair and table top sale
The Wonkey Donkey Visitors Centre is hosting a spring craft fair and table top sale next month.
The event takes place on Bank Holiday Monday, April 1, 10am-4pm.
There will be a fundraising stalls for Wonkey Donkey, as well as many great craft and gift stalls.
This event will be held at Manor Grange Stud Show Centre, next door to us at Wonkey Donkey, WF11 0AZ based just outside of Cridling Stubbs Village.
The cafe will be serving light refreshments, drinks and cakes.
Entry is entry which goes to support the donkeys.
*Please note that there will be no donkeys available to see on this day.