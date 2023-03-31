News you can trust since 1925
Win a giant Build A Bear bunny at Doncaster Market Easter egg hunt next weekend

The hunt is on for Easter eggs at Doncaster Market this weekend – with a giant Build A Bear bunny up for grabs for one lucky winner.

By Darren Burke
Published 31st Mar 2023, 10:53 BST- 1 min read
Updated 31st Mar 2023, 10:53 BST

Traders from across the market have got together to organise the all-day event on April 8, which will see youngsters scouring the market in search of eggs in a bid to land a prize.

Participants for the free event should take along their own basket to collect eggs and the fun will start at 8am – although those taking part can join in throughout the day.

A spokesman said that stall holders all around the market will have eggs on their stalls and people have beetween 8am and 2pm to collect as many eggs as they can, with winners announced at 2.30pm.

An Easter egg hunt will be held at Doncaster Market on April 8.
    Thee will also be a visit from the Easter bunny and colouring activities in the International Food Hall for youngsters to enjoy throughout the day.

