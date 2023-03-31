Win a giant Build A Bear bunny at Doncaster Market Easter egg hunt next weekend

Traders from across the market have got together to organise the all-day event on April 8, which will see youngsters scouring the market in search of eggs in a bid to land a prize.

Participants for the free event should take along their own basket to collect eggs and the fun will start at 8am – although those taking part can join in throughout the day.

A spokesman said that stall holders all around the market will have eggs on their stalls and people have beetween 8am and 2pm to collect as many eggs as they can, with winners announced at 2.30pm.

An Easter egg hunt will be held at Doncaster Market on April 8.

