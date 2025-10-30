Video: Lions and leopards enjoy Halloween pumpkins at Yorkshire Wildlife Park

Lions and leopards at Doncaster’s Yorkshire Wildlife Park are having spooktacular fun this Halloween – by playing with pumpkins.

The big cats couldn’t resist the bright orange treats and were seen rolling around with them in the lead up to the park’s planned Halloween fun.

Teddi, Emi and Santa, rescued last year from war-stricken Ukraine in Lion Rescue 2, were truly fascinated with the pumpkins.

They previously spent nine months without seeing any sunlight or having any stimulation from the outside world.

Leopard cubs have been enjoying the pumpkins at Yorkshire Widlife Park.

The park’s newly arrived Amur Leopard cubs, one of the rarest big cats in the world, were also just as intrigued and joined in smashing up their treats.

Dr Charlotte MacDonald, Director of Animals at YWP said: “It’s clear that the lions and leopards are in high spirits ready for Halloween!

“This is most likely the first time these animals have come across a pumpkin and it’s great seeing them enjoy their treat as much as anyone loves a pumpkin patch around Halloween."

Guests are enjoying an incredible lineup of Halloween events, including live shows, a Trick or Treat trail, freaky fairground rides and costumed characters.

Lions at Yorkshire Wildlife Park have been enjoying Halloween treats.

Entertainment will run throughout the whole day and is included in the entry price to the park, apart from fairground rides and the Trick or Treat trail, which is an extra £6 per child.

Shows include Victor’s Halloween Adventure, Red Riding Hood Mini Panto and Monster Boogie Live.

In between shows, guests can visit some of the park’s incredible and endangered species, including amur leopards, giraffes, polar bears and black rhinos.

The Halloween extravaganza takes place until 2 November.