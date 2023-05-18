Uncover your hidden heirloom at free antiques valuation day in Doncaster

Running in conjunction with Hansons Auctioneers, Cherry Lane’s Bygones with Value valuation and auction consignment event will be held at the Tickhill garden centre on Bawtry Road on June 27 from 10am to 1pm.

Expert valuers will be on hand to assess your treasures for free - and potentially unleash a windfall.

Charles Hanson, owner of Hansons Auctioneers and a familiar face on TV shows such as Bargain Hunt, said: “I hope the people of Doncaster will take advantage of this opportunity at Cherry Lane. With a cost-of-living crisis upon us, it’s a simple way to turn unwanted objects into cash.

Charles Hanson, owner of Hansons Auctioneers and a familiar face on TV shows such as Bargain Hunt

“Delve into the attic and under the bed and dig out any antique or vintage wares. Auctions are booming and Hansons’ wide range of general and specialist sales cater for everything from fine jewellery, ceramics and works of art to music and sports memorabilia, toys and militaria.

“Often it’s the thing you least expect that turns out to be valuable. For example, one gentleman asked Hansons to assess what looked like a small teapot that had been boxed up in his garage for years.

"It turned out to be an 18th century Chinese Imperial wine ewer and went on to sell for £390,000. Every week we discover valuable items that have been long forgotten, found in charity shops or picked up at car boot sales for pennies. Maybe 27th June could be your lucky day.”

Phil Perkins, garden centre manager at Cherry Lane Tickhill, said: “We are really looking forward to hosting our Bygones with Value valuation and auction consignment event with Hansons.

"This is a great opportunity to dig out those heirlooms and other items which are stowed away at home and have them professionally assessed. As an independent garden centre, our shelves are bursting with value and this event is an opportunity to see if any of our customers’ household items are of value too. Who knows what priceless items may get brought in here at Cherry Lane?!”