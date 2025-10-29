Two Doncaster fire stations to host Halloween open days

By Darren Burke
Published 29th Oct 2025, 15:04 GMT
There will be spooky fun and games at two Doncaster fire stations this Halloween, with open days promising a feast of fun.

Both Askern Fire Station and Rossington Fire Station will be staging events on Friday, giving youngsters the chance to begin their frightening festivities with some entertainment courtesy of South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service.

Askern will be open from 5pm - 8pm and Rossington from 4pm - 7pm with sweets, fun and games and a fire engine tour to enjoy.

