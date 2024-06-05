Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Visitors to a Doncaster ceramics gallery will be able to try their hand at pottery at an open weekend later this month.

The Dovecot Gallery in Styrrup will be hosting its Mid Summer Potters’ Market and Gallery Exhibition on June 22 and 23.

The event will take place between 10am and 4pm and is a celebration of nothern ceramic sculpture and studio pottery from 25 different potters.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There will be a chance to watch demonstations of potter’s wheel work as well as a chance to have a go at throwing on the wheel.

Budding potters will be able to try their hand at pottery.

Entry to the event at Poplars Farm, Styrrup is free and also includes entry to an adjoining exhibition in printmaking, painting and sculpture.

Parking at the nearby village hall, or on street, is free.

Refreshments will be served by volunteers from Doncaster Ukrainian Centre to support their work for the humanitarian situation in Ukraine.