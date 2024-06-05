Try your hand at pottery at Doncaster gallery's summer open days

By Darren Burke
Published 5th Jun 2024, 13:48 BST
Visitors to a Doncaster ceramics gallery will be able to try their hand at pottery at an open weekend later this month.

The Dovecot Gallery in Styrrup will be hosting its Mid Summer Potters’ Market and Gallery Exhibition on June 22 and 23.

The event will take place between 10am and 4pm and is a celebration of nothern ceramic sculpture and studio pottery from 25 different potters.

There will be a chance to watch demonstations of potter’s wheel work as well as a chance to have a go at throwing on the wheel.

Budding potters will be able to try their hand at pottery.

Entry to the event at Poplars Farm, Styrrup is free and also includes entry to an adjoining exhibition in printmaking, painting and sculpture.

Parking at the nearby village hall, or on street, is free.

Refreshments will be served by volunteers from Doncaster Ukrainian Centre to support their work for the humanitarian situation in Ukraine.

For more details visit www.dovecotgallery.co.uk

