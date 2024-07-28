Try your hand at America's favourite sport as new pickleball club opens in Doncaster

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

It’s currently taking the world by storm – and now Doncaster has its very own pickleball club.

America's favourite sport is now in the city after Pickleball Doncaster officially opened its doors in Wheatley Hills.

The indoor venue at Shaw Wood Business Park has three courts and provides all the equipment to enjoy the sport which was first invented in 1965 as backyard game in the United States.

Pickleball is an emerging sport that combines elements of tennis, badminton and table tennis which can be played one v one (singles) or as doubles.

Pickleball is growing in popularity across the world.

Even tennis champ Novak Djokovic was quoted at Wimbledon saying that his sport was under threat from the rise of pickleball.

Pickleball Doncaster boss Russell Brown said: “The first few weeks have been a success.

"We have seen all age groups play so far and we encourage everyone, from juniors right through to the seniors.

"We have also seen families play dad v mum, son v daughter, that kind of thing and definitely burning up a sweat!”

The new Pickleball Doncaster premises.

He added that Pickleball Doncaster hopes to encourage play for all ages and abilities regardless of the weather.

Mr Brown continued: “Our courts are purely dedicated to the sport but the venue can be booked as a whole for other activities too.”

A pickleball court is bright and vibrant, a similar size to a badminton court and the ball is perforated so it doesn’t move as quick as a tennis ball, giving you more time to react and contemplate your next shot.

The venue is open to everyone Monday to Friday 9am to 8pm , Saturday 9am to 6pm and Sunday 10am to 4pm.

The new courts at Doncaster Pickleball.

To give it a go simply book online via www.pickleballdoncaster.co.uk

You can book a court at Pickleball Doncaster for £20 or it's only £5 for two hours when booking social slots.

What is Pickleball?

Pickleball is a racket or paddle sport in which two players (singles) or four players (doubles) use a smooth-faced paddle to hit a perforated, hollow plastic ball over a 34-inch-high net until one side is unable to return the ball or commits a rule infraction.

Pickleball is played indoors and outdoors. It was invented in 1965 as a children's backyard game in the United States, on Bainbridge Island in Washington state.

In 2022 pickleball was named the official state sport of Washington.

Aspects of the sport resemble tennis and table tennis, but pickleball has specific rules, paddles and court dimensions.

The court is 44 feet (13.4m) long and 20 feet (6.1m) wide, and the paddle is larger than the one used in table tennis.

The hard plastic ball used in pickleball produces less bounce than tennis balls.

On each side of the net is a 7-foot area (2.1 m) known as the non-volley zone (or the kitchen) - a player standing therein may not strike the ball until it has bounced.

The rules specify side out scoring, where only the server side can score a point.

The limited bounce, non-volley zones, and underhanded stroke, with which all serves are made, combined with hard drive shots and overhead smash shots, give the game a dynamic pace.

After its introduction in 1965, pickleball became a popular sport in the Pacific Northwest region of the United States and gradually grew in popularity elsewhere.

By 2023 it was estimated to have over 8.9 million players in the United States.

For three years in a row, 2021, 2022, and 2023, the sport was named the fastest-growing sport in the United States by the Sports and Fitness Industry Association. The growing popularity of the sport has been attributed to its short learning curve, its appeal to a wide range of ages and fitness levels, and its low startup costs.