A rock band made up of three generations is set to perform in Doncaster this weekend.

The Kinsmen features grandad Tudor Jones and two of his grandsons – Will and Finley performing music from the likes of The Beatles, Chuck Berry, Eagles, Eric Clapton and more.

The trio will be performing at The Big Community Celebration in Edenthorpe on Saturday May 25 – when members of the local community, along with neighbouring Kirk Sandall will come together to celebrate.

The event at The Church of the Good Shepherd in Church Balk, is free and will include a number of activities.

The Kinsmen will be performing at the Church of the Good Shepherd this weekend.

It will take place between 2pm and 5pm and also includes bouncy castles, food stalls as well as live music.

Mr Jones said: “I have been teaching two of my grandsons to play rock and blues guitar.

"Will, 29, has made amazing progress since getting his first guitar just a couple of years ago and has a fantastic future in music.

“Finley (11) started young and has already passed his Grade 4 in classical music. When he comes over to my place though, Fin learns rock and blues. He is a prodigious talent, and these lads are both worth seeing.

“All three of us are Pink Floyd fans, although our music set goes back a little earlier to Chuck Berry, The Shadows, The Beatles, Eagles and Eric Clapton, et al.