Things to do in Doncaster this summer: Frenchgate announces string of events

The shopping centre is gearing up for a summer packed with fun and creativity and visitors can expect events and workshops that complement the Centre’s ongoing ‘Our Planet Pledge’ campaign which aims to raise awareness of the impact of climate change and push the message of “small changes make a big difference.”

First up will be hand lettering artist Nikki Whiston Inks who will be hosting two craft workshops (Saturday 29 July and Saturday 19 August) where participants can have a go at creating their very own customised hanging wooden hearts.

Nikki has already successfully hosted craft workshops in the Centre in the past and encourages those involved to be as creative and colourful as they like.

Frenchgate is offering a series of summer workshops.

Saturday 5 August and Saturday 2 September will see Unlocking Fun return to Frenchgate, which specialises in using recycled or reused materials to create beautiful low-cost nature-inspired gifts.

Their two workshops will give children the opportunity to make sea creatures from items such as egg cartons, cardboard boxes, disused packaging and more.

Lastly, the Centre will welcome decorative ropework creators Stonk Knots who will be running their interactive knotting and rope craft workshop on Saturday 12 August and Saturday 26 August. Participants will be shown how to create knots that are both practical and decorative where you can go home afterwards with your handy work as well as a new skill.

Ian Leech, Marketing Manager for Frenchgate said: “We are so excited to announce the line-up for our summer events, bringing fun and creativity to Doncaster city centre.

“Although each of our guests brings a unique offering, they all share crafting and a green message at their heart. It was important that we brought a series of fun, family-friendly events to customers of Frenchgate while making sure we stay true to Our Planet Pledge, which we have achieved by partnering with these three amazing organisations.”

Workshops will be organised on a first come first serve basis and will be free of charge.

Event dates and times:

Sat 29th July – Nikki Whiston Inks – 10:00 – 15:00

Sat 5th August – Unlocking Fun – 10:00 – 13:00

Sat 12th August – Stonk Knots 10:00 – 12:00 and 13:00 – 15:00

Sat 19th August - Nikki Whiston Inks – 10:00 – 15:00

Sat 26th August – Stonk Knots 10:00 – 12:00 and 13:00 – 15:00