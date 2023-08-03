News you can trust since 1925
Things to do in Doncaster this summer: Free family activities at The Point

If you are looking for something to do with the family in Doncaster this summer, The Point has plenty of fun and games for all ages to enjoy.
By Darren Burke
Published 3rd Aug 2023, 14:40 BST- 2 min read
Updated 3rd Aug 2023, 14:40 BST

This summer, you can head to The Point for a range of exciting, free activities for families.

From a fantastic new exhibition to art and music sessions, there is something for everyone to enjoy.

The Point is also open on Saturdays throughout the summer holidays.

The Point is hosting a variety of family activites this summer.
    In partnership with Danum Gallery, Library and Museum, The Point is hosting the International LEGO® brick art exhibition ‘Brick by Brick’ this summer. Both city centre venues will be displaying different artworks by 18 artists, designers and photographers from around the world who use LEGO® bricks as their medium or inspiration.

    Explore the exhibition, build your own LEGO® creations and see if you can find all of the letters in The Point’s LEGO® Safari.

    Inspired by the exhibition, there will be weekly Art Club sessions for young people aged 5 – 11 years and their families. These sessions will explore everything from pixelating famous art works to making music with LEGO® bricks. Available places are limited, but don’t worry – more Art Club sessions will be coming in September.

    If your young person prefers music to visual art, there is a session for them too.

    On Wednesday 23 August, why not try out a taster session of First Verse, a songwriting group for young musicians aged 10 – 16 years? No musical experience is needed to take part, just enthusiasm and an interest in making your own music. This session is free to attend, but places are limited so be sure to book on early through The Point’s website.

    For more information and to book a place for Art Club or First Verse, visit www.thepoint.org.uk

    Brick by Brick is a 20-21 Visual Arts Centre Touring Exhibition. Entrance is free. See it on display at The Point and Danum Gallery, Library and Museum from 1 July – 2 September 2023.

    Full details about what’s on at The Point and Danum Gallery, Library and Museum are available through the website HERE

