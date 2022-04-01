Things to do in Doncaster this Easter: Frenchgate hosts range of family fun
Doncaster’s Frenchgate shopping centre is set to be a hive of activity this Easter with a number of free of charge family-friendly activities planned to take place throughout the Easter school holidays.
The centre is buzzing to welcome families back this Easter and will be providing a number of interactive workshops for the whole family.
Karen Staniforth, centre manager, said “We are passionate about creating a multisensory experience for our shoppers and the activities that we have planned do just that.
“We have been eager to provide activities for families again at Frenchgate and our Easter schedule offers something for each family member.
“It is fantastic to create a hub to allow the surrounding communities to come together and enjoy time within the Centre, utilising the space to try out new experiences.
“From storytelling to mini spa treatments, come and get involved – we’d love to see you!.”
Events include:
4th & 5th April
11am-3pm
White Rose Beauty School Make-up and Face Painting
7th April
1pm-3pm
White Rose Beauty School Mini Spa Treatments
7th & 14th April
11am-2pm
National Literacy Trust Poems, Storytelling and How to Draw a Bee with Phil Shepperd
12th & 14th April
10am-3pm
Re-Read Book Giveaway
For more information about the events available, please visit https://www.frenchgateshopping.co.uk/whats-on/news/a-hive-of-activity-this-easter.
All events will be held outside H&M or Waterstones.
* White Rose Beauty School make-up students will be offering make-up looks using natural products, earth and honey tone colours as well as bee face painting for the little ones.
Beauty therapy students will offer massages, facials, leg and foot, hand and arm, neck and shoulder massage – using sustainable products and honey based oils.