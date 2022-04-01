Things to do in Doncaster this Easter: Frenchgate hosts range of family fun

The centre is buzzing to welcome families back this Easter and will be providing a number of interactive workshops for the whole family.

Karen Staniforth, centre manager, said “We are passionate about creating a multisensory experience for our shoppers and the activities that we have planned do just that.

“We have been eager to provide activities for families again at Frenchgate and our Easter schedule offers something for each family member.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Frenchgate Centre will host a range of family events this Easter.

“It is fantastic to create a hub to allow the surrounding communities to come together and enjoy time within the Centre, utilising the space to try out new experiences.

“From storytelling to mini spa treatments, come and get involved – we’d love to see you!.”

Events include:

4th & 5th April

11am-3pm

White Rose Beauty School Make-up and Face Painting

7th April

1pm-3pm

White Rose Beauty School Mini Spa Treatments

7th & 14th April

11am-2pm

National Literacy Trust Poems, Storytelling and How to Draw a Bee with Phil Shepperd

12th & 14th April

10am-3pm

Re-Read Book Giveaway

For more information about the events available, please visit https://www.frenchgateshopping.co.uk/whats-on/news/a-hive-of-activity-this-easter.

All events will be held outside H&M or Waterstones.

* White Rose Beauty School make-up students will be offering make-up looks using natural products, earth and honey tone colours as well as bee face painting for the little ones.