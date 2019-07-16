These are the best events happening in Doncaster this week

The unveiling of the King's Own Yorkshire Light Infantry Memorial at Elmfield Park.

Doncaster Wool Market

Back by popular demand Doncaster’s very own Soulful Songstress Shorrel Jade will be performing all your favourite Soul and Motown classics from the legendary greats of the Motown era.Details: Tomorrow, 6.30pm to 8.30pm, free

2 Rhod Gilbert – The Book of John

Doncaster Dome, Doncaster Lakeside, Bawtry Road, Doncaster DN4 7PD. Friday, July 26. Doors open at 7.30pm.

In a six-year break from stand-up, a lot has happened to Rhod. Almost all of it bad. And just when he thought he’d hit rock bottom, he met a bloke...called John. This show sees Rhod as funny as ever, but like never before. Raw, personal and brutally honest; no more lies, no more nonsense. As seen on 'Rhod Gilbert’s Work Experience', ‘'Would I Lie to You?’, 'Taskmaster’, ‘Qi’, 'The Apprentice: You’re Fired’, 'Live at The Apollo', 'Have I Got News for You?’, and much more.Details: Tickets from £27.50. Tel 01302 370777

3 The Go Racing In Yorkshire Summer Festival

Rhod Gilbert: The Book of John, St George's Hall, Bradford, February 27,2019

Doncaster Racecourse, Town Moor, Doncaster

Celebrate fantastic racing throughout Yorkshire! Sit back and relax in the evening sunshine and watch seven exciting races on Town Moor.

Details: Tickets from £21, gates open 4pm, first race 5.45pm, www.doncaster-racecourse.co.uk

4 Little Mix'd Live Tribute

x

Parklands Sports Club, Wheatley Hall Road, Doncaster

Little Mix'd Live Tribute. Come along and experience a live gigg of, the number one girl band little mix. Great fun for the summer holidays or even a pre gigg before the little mix tour. Tickets are subject to availability. Book now to avoid disappointment.

Details: Tonight, 7pm to 9.30pm, Tickets from £8, no age restrictions

5 Brodsworth Hall Tour

Vision: Meet in the Middle

Collection / Drop off Doncaster Market Place Car Park

Explore the gardens and sample the food and drink from the tearooms before exploring the house and servant’s wings which opens from 1pm.

Tickets are available from the Tourist Information CentreDetails: Every Thursday, 11am pick-up and leaves Brodsworth Hall at 2.45pm, Introductory rate £5 per person, Entry to Brodsworth Hall to be paid on arrival to Brodsworth Hall. For enquiries please contact the Tourist Information Centre on 01302 734309

6 Vision: Meet in the Middle

Sign up to our daily newsletter Thanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of Doncaster Free Press, please check your inbox to verify your email address. Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cast, Sir Nigel Gresley Square, Doncaster

Vision presents their latest concept in association with Cast: Meet in the Middle. For this exclusive night event, Vision transforms Cast's Second Space into a venue fit for 6 hours of intimacy and underground sound.

Doncaster Dome.

This will be the first time the innovative studio space will be modified and tailored to suit an electronic music environment. Expect an A-1 sound system, customised projection mapping, stripped-back mood-lit warehouse vibes, whilst the artist positioned ‘In the Middle’ gives you a 360 degree experience of sound and lighting. Special guest for the evening needs no introduction - Seb Zito. Discovering underground music in ’94, Seb has been pioneering the underground circuit for the last 20+ years, rising through the Pirate Radio era inspired by UKG cuts and white labels. A true raver himself, he has a natural affinity with the dance floor which he uses intelligently to build a connection and taking the crowd deep into his own sound and space.Details: Tomorrow, 9pm - 3am, Call 01302 302 959

7 Doncaster Caribbean Family Fun day

Sandal Park, Thorne Road, DN2 5DW. Saturday July 27. From 1pm.

An annual event bringing the community together to celebrate the Caribbean culture through food, music, live performances and much more.

This year organisers hope to make it a memorable day for all the family to enjoy. Come along and experience the great atmosphere, food and variety of music genres from reggae, calypso, lovers’ rock, R and B and much more.Details: Free event.

8 KOYLI Remembrance Event

Elmfield Park, from 12.30pm

The Trustees of the "Kings Own Yorkshire Light Infantry" are a group of coluntary individuals whose remit is to maintain the historical connections with Yorkshire and maintain its involvement with its museum in Doncaster

The event will see a small service of remembrance at the Statue in Elmfield ParkThe Wreath Laying ceremony is to acknowledge the sacrifice of former members of the Regiment who served loyally our County, Country and its people.Details: All attendees to gather from 12.30pm, the service begins at 1pm with a 'March On' of KOYLI Branch Standards and the Union Flag, a short Religious Address and Reading, The Blowing of the 'Last Post', Dispersal

9 Festival of Archaeology

Doncaster Museum and Art Gallery, Chequer Road, Doncaster

Discover what Doncaster would have been like thousands of years ago in our Stone Age Village!There will be lots of free hands-on activities on offer, including; cave painting, building a shelter, trying on replica stone age costumes, handling real artefacts, as well as getting to see how flint tools were made. Also play games and complete our hunt around the Museum. Details: Saturday, 10.30am to 2pm, Free event, charges apply for some activities on site.

10 Frankly Aretha

Doncaster Dome, Lakeside, Bawtry Road, Doncaster

Undoubtedly the queen of soul music, relive the magic and sound of Aretha Franklin in this brand-new tribute show set to take the world by storm. Get ready as we take you on a trip down memory lane in a tribute to one of the bestselling musical artists of all time, a truly soulful sensation! Featuring the incredible vocal talents of American soul singer Phinesta Taylor and her 10 piece live band, this brand new tribute show spectacular will have you up on your feet, clapping your hands and singing along to some of Aretha Franklin's massive smash hit songs such as Think , Respect, Natural Woman, Say A Little Prayer, Rolling In The Deep, Son Of A Preacher Man, plus many more classics Book your tickets now to see this incredible show today and enjoy a little RESPECT This is a tribute show and is in no way affiliated with any original artistsestatesmanagement companies or similar shows

Details: Saturday, 7pm, Contact 01302 370777 for tickets

Doncaster Wool Market, officially opens after being redeveloped. Picture: NDFP-26-03-19-WoolMarket-9