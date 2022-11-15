There's an outdoor ice skating rink coming to Doncaster this Christmas

Sprotbrough and Cusworth Parish Council has announced plans for the rink in the grounds of the Goldsmith Centre on Sprotbrough Road.

The rink will be part of the area’s 2022 Christmas Festival and skating sessions will be from 1-7pm on Saturday 17 December and 11-5pm on Sunday 18 December.

There will be seven sessions on the rink each day, with 30 skaters each time. Skates will be provided.

Get your skates on for a Christmas skating rink in Doncaster this festive season. (Photo: Pixabay).

Most Popular

And there won’t be a fixed price - just a suggested donation of £5 for adults and £2.50 for children under 16.

Places need to be pre-booked on 01302 788093 after 9am Monday to Friday. There is an answerphone outside working times, and customers should leave a message.

A parish council spokesman said: “There will be skate aids for the children and a special ice chair for disabled people and snow globes that youngsters can have fun inside.

"And Santa will be in his grotto in a marquee in the Goldsmith Centre grounds from 2-4pm on the Saturday and 12-2pm on Sunday. No charge, just a suggested donation of 1 per child.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"There will also be live music, entertainment and refreshments each day, to make it a fun weekend for all the family.

The festival has been jointly organised with Jade Dickinson.