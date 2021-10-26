The Doncaster 10k run returns in 2021: time, date, entry fees

On November 28th, 2021, the Doncaster 10k run will begin again for its fifth year – this time with full capacity.

Following a year’s absence amid the COVID-19 pandemic, now that matters have calmed down somewhat, the race is once again up and running. The date is currently set for November 28th.

The event organisers will be working with several local charities, including the Children’s hospice Bluebell Wood.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Picture: Keith Woodland (171021-0)

It wasn’t completely absent last year – a virtual run was scheduled, instead. People completed a 10 kilometre run from the safety of their homes, garnering 800 online participants in the process, which was an impressive number under the difficult circumstances.

You can still partake virtually this year, if you would like to. If you’d rather run on a treadmill or around your garden, fear not, because there’s nothing to stop you from doing that. For those who’d like to participate in a full capacity, the hosting venue will Doncaster Racecourse. The route itself will stretch around central Doncaster and a shorter route has also been mapped out for late arrivals.

Don’t worry about being a super-athlete, either. Anyone can have a go – you don’t need to break the land-speed record, it’s all about taking part for charity.

The fee for entry is currently set at £22.50, while those virtually partaking will have to pay a fee of £12.50. As much of the roads around Doncaster will begin closing at around 9am to prepare for the race (those closest to the town centre will start winding down as early as 7am), it’s recommended that you arrive as early as possible – ideally before 8am.

The race itself is expected to commence at 10am, though this is subject to change as of right now.