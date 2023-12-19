The Brick Barn: Huge new Lego play centre to open in Doncaster this weekend

Lego lovers of all ages will be in dreamland as a huge new play area with thousands and thousands of bricks opens its doors in Doncaster this weekend.

The Brick Barn will open its doors on December 23 inside a converted barn stuffed to the brim with stacks of Lego where visitors will be able to get stuck in to all manner of creations.

Based at Shepherds Place Farm near Haxey, staff have spent the last few months transforming the farm building into a magical, themed Lego-filled wonderland with a host of areas to enjoy.

And visitors will also be able to pay to take their creations home.

Bricks will be piled up in an area dubbed the Festival Courtyard, and builders will be able to spend hours coming up with their creations.

A spokesman said: “You’ll find Lego pieces in all sorts of places around the Festival Courtyard. Just one of two themed build rooms here at the Brick Barn.

“Book yourself and the family a day pass and build for as long as you like and if you decide to take your creation home you can put it on our scales and pay for the weight like pick and mix.”

Tickets are £8 per person and the spokesman added: “We actively encourage all visitors to get stuck in.

The Brick Barn is filled with thousands of pieces of Lego to play with.

"You don’t need to be a master builder to visit, we have handy ideas books and helpful staff on hand to guide you in the right direction.”

Visitors can also upgrade day tickets to a combo ticket to visit Shepherd Place Farm at just £5 per child and £2 per adult.

The spokesman added: “Visit the animals, burn off some steam in the soft play and bounce to your hearts content on the giant pillow.”

There is also an ice cream parlour and cafe on site.

“Don’t forget you can come and go from The Brick Barn as much as you like during your day of visit.

“You’re also welcome to bring your own baseboard to build on, just let one of our team know and we can weigh it when you arrive.”

Tickets can be bought on the day, using cash or card.