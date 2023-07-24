News you can trust since 1925
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Commonwealth Games 2026 in doubt after Victoria cancels plans to host
BBC newsreader George Alagiah dies aged 67
TUI cancels all flights and holidays to Rhodes due to Greece wildfires
Jet2 cancels all flights to Rhodes due to Greece wildfires
Legendary singer Tony Bennett dies aged 96
Virgin Money to shut 39 branches, 255 jobs now at risk

The Big Record Fair returns to The Dome in Doncaster

The Big Record Fair returns to The Dome in Doncaster on Sunday August 6.
By Stephanie Bateman
Published 24th Jul 2023, 12:13 BST- 1 min read
Updated 24th Jul 2023, 12:13 BST

The original Dome room has proved to be a favourite area with vinyl fans and organiser are hoping this will become a permanent venue with great light, visibility and space.

Next month dealers from around the UK will display a vast range of music genres including specialists in rock, jazz, blues, soul, funk, punk and pop.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

This is still the biggest vinyl record collectors fair in Yorkshire and traditionally a place that traders do business with each other along with the public.

The record fair returns to The DomeThe record fair returns to The Dome
The record fair returns to The Dome
Most Popular

    International buyers regularly attend this event from Japan, Poland and other locations, the British pressings are the most desirable, and there are bargains from £1 to ultra rare collectables.

    The entry cost is still a reduced £1 only and there is an all you can eat breakfast and carvery on site all day.

    For more details visit www.premierfairs.co.uk

    Related topics:DoncasterYorkshirePolandJapan