The original Dome room has proved to be a favourite area with vinyl fans and organiser are hoping this will become a permanent venue with great light, visibility and space.

Next month dealers from around the UK will display a vast range of music genres including specialists in rock, jazz, blues, soul, funk, punk and pop.

This is still the biggest vinyl record collectors fair in Yorkshire and traditionally a place that traders do business with each other along with the public.

The record fair returns to The Dome

International buyers regularly attend this event from Japan, Poland and other locations, the British pressings are the most desirable, and there are bargains from £1 to ultra rare collectables.

The entry cost is still a reduced £1 only and there is an all you can eat breakfast and carvery on site all day.