Taskmaster themed challenges coming to Doncaster's Brodsworth Hall this summer

English Heritage and smash hit TV show Taskmaster have joined forces to bring a unique entertainment experience to 17 stunning heritage sites across the country this summer – including Doncaster’s Brodsworth Hall.

From 19 July to 31 August, the collaboration will feature the hit BAFTA and Rose d’Or Award winning show presenting a series of engaging and playful tasks at iconic locations such as Stonehenge, Whitby Abbey, and Dover Castle as well as Brodsworth.

The partnership promises a summer filled with fun, history, and adventure, offering visitors a chance to engage in Taskmaster-themed challenges amidst the rich backdrop of some of the nation’s most treasured sites.

Beth Stone, Head of Visitor Engagement and Experience at English Heritage, said, “We are delighted to be collaborating with the Taskmaster team this summer.

"From tasks such as becoming a monarch and making your own laws to creating your own solstice our visitors can expect a host of fun with a history twist at many of our properties and of course, plenty of rubber ducks!”

Alex Horne, creator and star of Taskmaster, said: "From the unusual position of being both a parent and a Taskmaster's assistant I feel confident that this relationship will be a positive one for kids, grown-ups and general fans of heritage.

"It's nice to go to nice places but it's even nicer to do fun things in those nice places and this should ensure you can do just that for this summer at least. And Greg agrees with me, so this is official."

For further information visit www.english-heritage.org.uk/whats-on

List of sites taking part:

Audley End

Battle Abbey

Beeston Castle

Belsay Hall

Bolsover Castle

Brodsworth Hall

Carisbrooke Castle

Dover Castle

Eltham Palace

Framlingham Castle

Kenilworth Castle

Osborne

Pendennis Castle

Scarborough Castle

Stonehenge

Walmer Castle

Wrest Park

The BAFTA winning and International Emmy nominated comedy entertainment show originally created by Alex Horne stars Greg Davies as the all-powerful “Taskmaster” who, with the help of his loyal assistant Horne, sets out to test the wiles, wit and wisdom of five comedians through a series of strange and surreal challenges in what is the most hard-fought and ridiculous comedy entertainment format on TV.

214 episodes have been produced in the UK so far, as part of a landmark six season deal with Channel 4 in 2020.