Take a peek at the humorous and interactive new Doncaster exhibition with many quirks...

In Two Minds, one of the exhibits which feature as part of the Human Machines exhibition at the Point.

The exhibition, entitled Human Machines, features sculptures by artist duo Johnny White and Amanda Wray, and is inspired by the common experiences, feelings and pivotal moments in life which affect us all.

Mid-Life Crisis Bagatelle explores the anxieties of reaching life’s half-way stage. It takes the form of a pinball machine, where visitors can fire ball-bearings at a selection of targets, each labelled with typical things that we do when we hit middle age; from buying a sports car to learning to play the guitar and taking up exercise.

The Gaze comprises of two giant heads which stare into each other’s eyes. The work considers the importance of eye contact, from the tender gaze of parents at their new-born to the love-struck awe of new couples. It also considers the teenage years, when making eye contact with an adult can be incredibly difficult for a shy and awkward young person.

Time of My Life takes the form of a very large alarm clock which rotates to reveal animated scenes, each featuring one of life’s important moments, from birth through to death. It symbolises how quickly time flies and the brevity of life.

