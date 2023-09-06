News you can trust since 1925
Supercar and classic vehicle show to be held in Doncaster city centre this weekend

A car show featuring more than 50 classic vehicles and supercars will be held in Doncaster city centre this weekend.
By Darren Burke
Published 6th Sep 2023, 12:15 BST- 1 min read
Updated 6th Sep 2023, 12:15 BST
The event, organised by nearby vehicle detailing firm Perfect Detail, will be held on Sunday at Rutland House, off Thorne Road in the city centre.

The show will take place between 11am and 4pm. Visitors are being warned that there will be no parking on the site, the area will be for show cars only.

Hot and cold drinks will be available.

