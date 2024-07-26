Summer 2024 with darts at The Point
and live on Freeview channel 276
Tuneful Chatter: Playful, creative fun for 0-5s and their grown ups
Join us for Tuneful Chatter, a magical world of music, story, and play! Our expert artists create a fun-filled space for your little ones to explore their creativity and boost their language skills. Watch their faces light up as they discover new sounds, movements, and friendships. No booking needed. Just drop in with your children every Friday from 10:30am to 11:30am at The Point. Let's create unforgettable memories together!
Art Club Summer Sessions for 5-11 year olds and families
Unleash your inner artist! Join our Art Club for a splash of fun and creativity. Kids aged 5-11 and their grown-ups can bond over art, crafts, and imagination. Whether you're a budding Picasso or just starting out, everyone's welcome! Our expert artists create a safe and inclusive space where every child can shine. We believe in the power of art to build confidence, develop skills, and spark joy. Let's create something amazing together! Please book early to avoid disappointment. Thursdays throughout summer – check dates, times and availability here https://thepoint.org.uk/art-club-doncaster/
Creative Moves for adults
Move More, Feel Great with Creative Moves! Struggling to find the motivation to get moving? Creative Moves is here to help. This fun and friendly session is perfect for anyone looking to gently increase their activity levels. No matter your ability, you’re welcome to join us for a session of gentle movement and feel-good vibes. Our expert instructors create a supportive atmosphere where everyone can move at their own pace. Discover the joy of movement and boost your wellbeing. Come along and give it a try! Fridays, 1.30-3.00pm at The Point, Doncaster. No booking required. Let’s move together!
For more information about any of these groups, visit www.thepoint.org.uk/whats-on email [email protected] or telephone 01302 341662.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.