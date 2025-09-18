String of darts legends coming to Doncaster this Christmas

By Darren Burke
Published 18th Sep 2025, 12:11 BST
A string of legends from the world of darts will be coming to Doncaster this Christmas.

The Dome will be hosting The Darts at The Dome event on December 12, with a host of arrows favourites lining up at the oche.

Adrian Lewis, Steve Beaton, Simon Whitlock, and Mervyn King will all be coming to the city for a spectacular evening of sport

A spokesperson for The Dome said: “Darts at the Dome is returning this December.

A string of darts stars will be coming to The Dome this Christmas.

“We’re bringing four darting legends to The Dome for a night you won’t forget!

“Catch Adrian Lewis, Steve Beaton, Simon Whitlock and Mervyn King live on stage for an evening of top-class darts and entertainment.”

Tickets will go on general sale tomorrow at 10am.

Tickets will be available at the Dome website www.dartsatthedome.co.uk

The spokesperson added: “This is going to be a fantastic night of darts – who’s joining us for Darts at The Dome?”

