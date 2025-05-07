Steampunk Spectacular to return to Doncaster city centre this weekend

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A colouful carnival and cavalcade will return to Doncaster city centre this weekend as the annual Steampunk Spectacular bounces back.

Saturday 10 May is a date not to be missed – get along and visit the Steampunk and vintage traders in the Market Square, watch or take part in the tea-duelling at the Mansion House and partake of the delicious refreshments available from Cafe1910 pop-up cafe and have a tour of this fabulous building while you are there.

In the Market Square, there is a show not to be missed as the thoroughly entertaining and energetic musicians of the Old Time Sailors once again make port in Doncaster.

A spokesperson said: “Saturday is a splendid day in celebration of everything Steampunk as the city centre is filled with Steampunk aficionados adorned in their fabulous attire.

The Steampunk Spectacular returns to Doncaster this weekend.

"There will be lots to see and do.

The full line-up of events includes:

Special viewing of the Rail Heritage Gallery (9am) Danum, Gallery, Library and Museum

Doncaster Steampunk Promenade (10am) Horse Fair Green, Waterdale to Doncaster Mansion House

MARKETS AREA

Steampunk and Vintage Traders Fayre (9am to 4pm) Market Square

The Old Time Sailors (noon - 2pm) Market Square

Steampunk Fashion Show (2.30pm - 3pm) Corn Exchange

Parasol Fencing (3pm) Corn Exchange

MANSION HOUSE

Time for Tiffin (10am to 3pm)

Café 1910 pop-up

Mansion House Tours (10 – 2pm ) Courtesy of the Friends of the Mansion House

Tea Duelling (11:00 - 12:00) Mansion House Ballroom

Full details of this year’s Steampunk Spectacular are available HERE