Stars of Robot Wars coming to Doncaster for action-packed high-octane show
Extreme Robots will take place at The Dome on April 20 and 21 and will feature a host of household names from the show which sees robots do battle against each other with an array of weapons inside a specially built arena.
The Extreme Robots 2024 UK Tour will makes its' debut in Doncaster when showgoers will be able to see the likes of larger than life house robots including Matilda, Shunt, Sgt Bash and Dead Metal.
The Robot Wars and Battlebots icons will return to the Extreme Arena alongside superstar robots like Robot Wars champion Eruption, heavyweight champion Tectonic and the Angel of Mercy Zadkiel.
Demand for the exciting weekend of action and destruction saw platinum tickets for the event sell out in just one week.
A spokesman said: “But don't worry - VIP individual and family tickets are still available with backstage tour, meet the robots, and even get your photo taken with our one tonne house robot Major Damage!”
Standard and premium seating is also available starting at only £20 Get your tickets now at www.extremerobots.co.uk/tickets.
The spokesman added: “Don't miss out on this epic event!”
First screened in 1998, Robot Wars sees teams of amateur and professional roboteers operating their own constructed remote controlled robots to fight against each other in an arena formed of steel and bullet proof glass fitted with arena hazards and containing areas occupied by hostile and heavier House Robots.
