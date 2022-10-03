Star studded wrestling show sweeps back into Doncaster after ten year break

The packed room was electric with anticipation from fans waiting for a host of wrestling superstars.

From old favourites to new contenders, the audience erupted into chants for every fight.

For the insane amount of skill and strength the wrestlers possess, they have double the stage presence and are able to keep the audience hanging onto their every move through jaw-dropping stunts and dramatic actions.

1PW Wrestling returned to The Dome after a ten year break.

Even with no prior knowledge of wrestling, you find yourself completely absorbed and rooting for one of the contenders.

Though the premise for each match is the same – pin your opponent down for three counts to win – each fight has its own twist.

Whether that be watching a fight begin between a wrestler and a referee or a brawl breaking out of the ring and being fought in the audience stands.

Old rivalries from the early days of 1PW were revisited, such as Ulf Herman and the Iceman, and the whole crowd stood on their feet for the final fight of the night – Rob Van Dam versus Mark Haskins.

The event doesn’t shy away from theatricality and remains light-hearted with rivals challenging each other to ‘dance offs’ and erupting into song between fights.

Entertainment is at the heart of the show and even non-wrestling fans will be enthralled by the crazy nature of the performance.