Stack of amazing prizes on offer at Doncaster school's summer fayre and raffle

A stack of fanastic prizes are up for grabs for visitors to a Doncaster school’s summer fayre and sports day.

Barnby Dun Primary Academy will be hosting the gathering on July 8, with meal vouchers, sports prizes, children’s play area vouchers and much more to be won.

Among those offering prizes are the Savoy Cinema, Wool Market, Go Bounce, KFC, Yorkshire Wildlife Park, Owston Hall and Rands Park Farm.

Tickets are £1 each or six for £5.

Cash from the event at the Church Road school will go towards school funds.

The day will also include free strawberries and cream plus a selection of cakes, croissants and soft drinks available to buy.

As well as the raffle, there will also be a tombola and other attractions.