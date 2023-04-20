Only a 20-minute drive from the centre of Doncaster, the centre is now open for water craft hire as well as visits to its friendly 75 pitch caravan and campsite.

Those looking to banish boredom can take part in canoeing, kayaking, paddleboarding and even open water swimming at the centre, run by Doncaster Culture & Leisure Trust (DCLT).

Available activities include stand up paddleboarding on the lake, where you can challenge your balance and experience the tranquillity of gliding across the water.

Water fun at Hatfield Outdoor Activity Centre

Boat and craft hire is also available, including a katakanu family canoe, large enough for six people.

As well as the fun water activities, Hatfield Outdoor Activity Centre boasts a campsite with spacious all-electric pitches and an on-site shop, café bar and laundrette. Responsible dog owners are welcome.

Michele Parnham, general manager, said: "Hatfield Outdoor Activity Centre and Campsite is the perfect place for some adventurous, affordable family fun this spring. With the weather slowly improving and summer not too far away, we are expecting another busy season ahead.

“Our craft hire is now open, and the Aquapark will follow in May, so we are fully equipped to provide a host of activities for the whole family to enjoy. We can’t wait to welcome back visitors old and new for a memorable day out or longer break with a stay on our campsite."