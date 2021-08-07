Special events at Sandtoft Trolley Bus Museum this summer

Sandtoft Trolley Bus Museum

Visitors are now greeted by 21st Century technology - touch screen tills, making access to the site quicker and easier as it incorporates the Gift Aid scheme. This is also happening at both the cafe and shop.

Beneath the overhead network that supplies the power are an array of trolleybuses, all operated by volunteers, some owned privately, others belonging to the Sandtoft Trust etc.

Trolleybuses run quietly so we aks that you take extra care, and ask for assistance when boarding. There is limited access inside the depot containing the Museum’s collection of vehicles, and access to cabs on static display always needs consent, but access to unchained buses is allowed.

In the future the Museum hopes to add to its attractions the 7.25 inch Ise Valley Railway, complete with running stock, kindly donated by its owner Francis Terry from Kettering.

Open Days and Special Events for 2021:

Saturday 14th and Sunday 15th August Blues and Twos Weekend – including a visit from RAF Fire fighting Museum

Saturday 28th Sunday 29th and Monday 30th August British Trolleybus Society 60th Anniversary Weekend when London Transport Q1 class trolleybus 1812 will be return to service at Sandtoft having worked in Spain, initially restored for the 2006 Sandtoft Gathering before a spell at Brooklands.

Saturday 18th and Sunday 19th September Models Weekend including some buses constructed during Lockdown 2020.

Saturday 2nd and Sunday 3rd October Trolley days

Sunday 17th October Isle of Axholme Running Day is organised by the Doncaster Omnibus and Light Railway Society that includes sales stands, classic transport and a bus tour of the local area.

Saturday 30th and Sunday 31st October Trolley day

Saturday 20th November Twilight Running Day - the highlight for any photographer’s year

We welcome your feedback, so after your visit, why not email your comments/suggestions.

You can book a Trolleybus Driving Experience for 2022 - driving a British trolleybus alongside a qualified instructor, learning about navigating “frogs” and “dead sections” to earn a certificate and enjoy a buffet lunch and unlimited tea/coffee for you and a guest?