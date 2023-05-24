Special 1940s event to mark D-Day to be held at Doncaster's Lakeside Village

The nostalgic event will see the centre full of true 1940s spirit on June 3 and 4 from 10.30am to 4pm.

Di Mellis, centre manager said: “We are looking forward to welcoming the visitors to this wonderful weekend event.

“Previous events have been a big hit with our shoppers, and we know they’ll enjoy what we’ve got in store for them during the D-Day commemoration weekend.

A 1940s themed event is coming to Doncaster's Lakeside Village.

“We’re truly honoured to hosting this event which will be a respectful, educational tribute to those who served our country.

“The centre will have a 1940s feel for the weekend and the family friendly event will capture the fighting spirit of the time with music from the era and fascinating artefacts to learn about.”

Paul Grimley, event organiser, said: “We’re looking forward to seeing lots of visitors to Lakeside Village over the special weekend and we’ll be in our 1940s dress and hope to see customers arriving in theirs too!

“There will be a whole host of music and activities throughout the weekend.”

The event marks the anniversary of D-Day which launched on 6 June 1944, and was the start of the Allied invasion of Normandy. This extensive cross-Channel attack enabled the UK, the US and their allies to land substantial forces on mainland Europe during the Second World War.

Music from the La Di Dahs, vintage DJ Paddy O’Kaye (aka Patrick Killgallon) and Karen King, will provide the soundtrack to the weekend.

