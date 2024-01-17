Doncaster Dome has been taken over by Space Invaders, Pac-Man and Mario, as a spectacular interactive exhibition full of video games has landed in the city.

The Game On event, which opened yesterday (January 16) will be at the Dome for three months, giving video games fans a chance to take a trip down memory lane and enjoy some of their favourite games.

Michael Hart, chief executive of Doncaster Culture and Leisure Trust said: “We were all very excited to open the Game On event today and it has been great to see people of all ages enjoying a trip down memory lane and the team have all headed to their favourite games. We’re sure that there will be lots of competitions for topping the leaderboard and lots of people pitting their skills against their friends and family.

“Game On explores the history and culture of video games and we’re looking forward to welcoming games fans, school visits and group visits and families as they learn all about gaming’s fascinating past and limitless future.”

Charlotte, Amelia and Julian from Nottingham.

Focusing on key game developments across the globe between 1962 and the present day, Game On has welcomed over 4 million visitors from 23 countries and a newly updated version of the show is all set to make its first visit to Yorkshire whilst at the Dome from 16 January to 14 April 2024.

Among the first visitors to the show Charlotte and Julian from Nottingham who brought Amelia for her eighth birthday today.

They said: "It is really good, an amazing exhibition. The history of gaming in the exhibition is really interesting. We’d definitely recommend it.”

Gamers can enjoy everything from the colossal Mainframes of the early sixties to the latest industry releases, as the exhibition features more than 150 playable games, including Space Invaders, Mario and Rock Band, to virtual reality and Minecraft.

“Yorkshire is home to some fantastic companies that play a significant role in the UK gaming industry and very excited to host Game On and inspire the next generation of developers in the region!” added Michael.

The Game On Exhibition curated by the Barbican Centre and organised in collaboration with The Doncaster Dome. The City of London Corporation is the owner, founder and principal funder of Barbican Centre

Tickets costing £8.50 - £14.50 (plus booking fee) are on sale now.