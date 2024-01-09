Silent disco and campfire at Doncaster's Potteric Carr as part of winter wildlife festival

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Potteric Carr nature reserve is hosting a February winter event that is sure to get everyone going wild - including the reserve’s first silent disco.

The Trust’s Wild Winter Festival runs throughout February to celebrate and showcase Yorkshire’s winter wildlife, still active even during the coldest months.

On Saturday 3 February, join Yorkshire Wildlife Trust’s experts for an early morning Mini Mammal Mosey (7-8.30am) to learn all about the small mammals that eat, sleep and live at Carr Lodge nature reserve during the winter – from water voles to harvest mice, there are tales about small critters, and maybe a sighting or two, to warm the cockles.

Potteric Carr is hosting a series of winter wildlife events.

Learn to spot deer, badgers and owls, during a Wild Tracks and Signs event (11am-12.30pm), the perfect introduction to spotting and identifying tracks and signs of animal activity that might otherwise go unnoticed, from footprints to fur and evidence of feeding.

Friday 16th and Saturday 17th February

Join the Trust’s first ever-silent disco (1pm-3pm both days)

Set in the atmospheric surroundings of one of Potteric Carr’s most beautiful wetland reserves, don your disco headsets, select your preferred music channel and dance away in the sheltered and expansive barn space.

Wildlife fancy dress for party-goers is strongly encouraged and a tuckshop of treats will also be available for revellers dancing up an appetite.

Sunday 18th February

Take a longer wander around the reserve and see what winter wildlife you can spot – for recommendations and advice come by a drop-in campfire session between 11am and 2pm where marshmallows and hot chocolate will be available to stave off the winter chill.

Kat Woolley, Inspiring People officer at Potteric Carr said; “There are still so many wonderful ways to go wild in winter here at Potteric Carr, as the reserve takes on a beautiful ambience in the winter light.

“We think this short festival offers a fantastic opportunity for people to get out, have fun and stay warm and active. Visitors can look out for a whole host of wildlife, from mysterious booming bitterns to secretive and shy roe deer, and enjoy miles of atmospheric walks through reedbeds and woodland.”

Visitors to the reserve for the Festival can also make the most of their visit by exploring the rest of the reserve – at over 220 hectares there are walking routes to suit every visitor.

Stop by the visitor centre beside the reserve car park, which is open 9am-5pm and has a café, shop and accessible loos.

Prices for events are £10/adult and £6/child for the mammal events, and £15/adult and £8/child for the Silent Disco.

These prices include free entry to the reserve.