Sex toys and beans to be won at Doncaster "b******s' charity bingo night
A charity bingo night with a difference is coming to Doncaster – with sex toys and tins of beans up for grabs as prizes.
B*stards Bingo will take place at Mexborough Civic in March – and is described as “one night of mental bingo, mental prizes and mental people.”
Organised by Jackson Jackpot, the charity event is on March 4 from 7pm.
A spokesman said: “Win ridiculous and amazing prizes, from a tin of beans, to dildos and incredible cash prizes.
“Take a night off to make new friends, have a laugh and be a winner.
“It's going to be incredible - genuinely worried we'll end up on news for burning down the town though.
“Expect a night of laugher, drinks, dance offs, and insanity.”
Ticket Prices are £15 for seated play and £13 for standing play (includes all bingo tickets).
Tickets are available at www.jacksonjackpot.com/bingo
The event is open to over 18s only.