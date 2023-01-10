Sex toys and beans to be won at Doncaster "b******s' charity bingo night

B*stards Bingo will take place at Mexborough Civic in March – and is described as “one night of mental bingo, mental prizes and mental people.”

Organised by Jackson Jackpot, the charity event is on March 4 from 7pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesman said: “Win ridiculous and amazing prizes, from a tin of beans, to dildos and incredible cash prizes.

Sex toys are on offer as prizes at a Doncaster charity bingo night.

Most Popular

“Take a night off to make new friends, have a laugh and be a winner.

“It's going to be incredible - genuinely worried we'll end up on news for burning down the town though.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Expect a night of laugher, drinks, dance offs, and insanity.”

Ticket Prices are £15 for seated play and £13 for standing play (includes all bingo tickets).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tickets are available at www.jacksonjackpot.com/bingo

The event is open to over 18s only.

Advertisement Hide Ad