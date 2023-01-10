News you can trust since 1925
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Sex toys and beans to be won at Doncaster "b******s' charity bingo night

A charity bingo night with a difference is coming to Doncaster – with sex toys and tins of beans up for grabs as prizes.

By Darren Burke
1 hour ago - 1 min read
Updated 10th Jan 2023, 12:11pm

B*stards Bingo will take place at Mexborough Civic in March – and is described as “one night of mental bingo, mental prizes and mental people.”

Organised by Jackson Jackpot, the charity event is on March 4 from 7pm.

Hide Ad

A spokesman said: “Win ridiculous and amazing prizes, from a tin of beans, to dildos and incredible cash prizes.

Sex toys are on offer as prizes at a Doncaster charity bingo night.
Most Popular

    “Take a night off to make new friends, have a laugh and be a winner.

    “It's going to be incredible - genuinely worried we'll end up on news for burning down the town though.

    Hide Ad

    “Expect a night of laugher, drinks, dance offs, and insanity.”

    Ticket Prices are £15 for seated play and £13 for standing play (includes all bingo tickets).

    Hide Ad

    Tickets are available at www.jacksonjackpot.com/bingo

    The event is open to over 18s only.

    Hide Ad

    BingoDoncasterTickets