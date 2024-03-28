Secure your seats to see Brian Blessed: join the ultimate quiz night at Borders Micro Bar

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

In the heart of Mexborough, an unprecedented event is brewing, promising an evening brimming with excitement, intellectual challenge, and the chance to witness the indomitable Brian Blessed live on stage. The Empress Building, a landmark of cultural vibrance, in collaboration with the beloved local haunt, Borders Micro Bar, is set to host a quiz night unlike any other on March 28, 2024.

This isn't just any quiz night. Participants will be thrown into a whirlwind of fun with games like 'Play Your Cards' and 'Open the Box', where jackpot cash prizes and beer tokens are up for grabs. However, the pièce de résistance is undoubtedly the chance to win a pair of tickets to see the legendary Brian Blessed. His larger-than-life presence and booming voice have captivated audiences for decades, making this an opportunity not to be missed.

But the excitement doesn't end there. In a heart-warming homecoming, Brian Blessed will return to his beloved Mexborough on Friday, October 25, 2024, to perform once more in front of his cherished supporters at the Empress Building. This rare appearance offers another glittering opportunity to experience the magnetic charisma of a true icon in the flesh.

Jemma Evans, General Manager of the Empress Building, shares her excitement about the event, "This is more than just a quiz night; it's a celebration of community, culture, and the return of one of our own. We're thrilled to offer such an extraordinary prize and can't wait to welcome everyone to what promises to be an unforgettable series of events."

Borders Micro Bar, known for its cosy atmosphere and exceptional selection of beverages, is equally enthusiastic. Owner Tara Greenall reflects on the significance of the event, "We've always believed in bringing people together, and what better way than through a night of laughter, learning, and the chance to see a true icon live? We're proud to collaborate with the Empress Building and look forward to a fantastic night."

The anticipation is palpable, and the stakes are high. As the community buzzes with excitement, these events promise not only to be a testament to the vibrant local culture but also evenings that will be remembered for years to come.

